Manx Care will begin a phased re-opening of Reayrt-ny-Baie Residential home from Tuesday 31 August.
This follows the re-opening of other Manx Care nursing and residential facilities earlier this month, after temporary closures were put in place follow a number of COVID-19 cases and increased levels of community transmission.
Reayrt-ny-Baie is now in a position to welcome visitors, with the same phased restrictions that were used in other homes to ensure a controlled and manageable re-opening.
For 7 days (until 7 September 2021) the following measures will be in place at Reayrt-ny-Baie;
- Visiting will be allowed, but all visits must be pre-arranged with the management team of each home. Appointment bookings will be available from Tuesday 31 August 2021.
- Visiting times will be strictly between the following times:
- 11:00am to 12:00pm
- 2:00pm to 3:00pm
- 3:00pm to 4:00pm
- Visiting will be restricted to one person at any time, and following Infection Prevention and Control clinical advice, will be for 15 minutes.
- All visitors will be asked to carry out a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) at each home prior to the visit, and they will be required to comply with PPE and hand hygiene guidance on arrival and throughout the visit.
- In addition Manx Care is strongly recommending that during this 7 day period residents do not leave the care home for visits with family/friends, with the exception of urgent or emergency medical treatments.
This guidance will in place continue to be reviewed.
Manx Care is continuing to provide daily support to privately-run Care Homes for older people across the Island, particularly with regard to COVID-19 screening and surveillance, and the provision of infection prevention and control guidance.
Jonathan Carey, , commented:
'Following the continued closure at Reayrt-ny-Baie, we’re pleased to now be in a position to welcome back visitors – we’re aware it has been a really difficult few weeks for friends and relatives, but the closure measures were put in place to control a COVID-19 outbreak, manage the positive cases and protect staff and residents by ensuring we could provide a focussed service.'
'With this re-opening in mind we’re asking staff, friends and relatives to continue to show patience and kindness – the restrictions can be frustrating but we hope that with the continued mitigations that we will be able to fully reopen after this period.'