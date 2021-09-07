Manx Care will begin a phased re-opening of Reayrt-ny-Baie Residential home from Tuesday 31 August.

This follows the re-opening of other Manx Care nursing and residential facilities earlier this month, after temporary closures were put in place follow a number of COVID-19 cases and increased levels of community transmission.

Reayrt-ny-Baie is now in a position to welcome visitors, with the same phased restrictions that were used in other homes to ensure a controlled and manageable re-opening.

For 7 days (until 7 September 2021) the following measures will be in place at Reayrt-ny-Baie;

Visiting will be allowed, but all visits must be pre-arranged with the management team of each home. Appointment bookings will be available from Tuesday 31 August 2021.

Visiting times will be strictly between the following times: 11:00am to 12:00pm 2:00pm to 3:00pm 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Visiting will be restricted to one person at any time, and following Infection Prevention and Control clinical advice, will be for 15 minutes.

All visitors will be asked to carry out a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) at each home prior to the visit, and they will be required to comply with PPE and hand hygiene guidance on arrival and throughout the visit.

In addition Manx Care is strongly recommending that during this 7 day period residents do not leave the care home for visits with family/friends, with the exception of urgent or emergency medical treatments.

This guidance will in place continue to be reviewed.

Manx Care is continuing to provide daily support to privately-run Care Homes for older people across the Island, particularly with regard to COVID-19 screening and surveillance, and the provision of infection prevention and control guidance.

Jonathan Carey, , commented: