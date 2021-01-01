Easing of restrictions in Manx Care homes

Manx Care will ease some of the visitor restrictions at most of their Residential Care Homes for older people on Tuesday 31 August.

These eased measures will be in place at all of the below Homes operated by Manx Care, not including Rearyt-ny-Baie, from Tuesday 31 August;

Southlands – Port St Mary

Cummal Mooar – Ramsey

Langness/Gansey – Port St Mary

Thie Meanagh/Sweetbriar – Douglas

Reayrt Skyal – Ramsey



For 14 days the following measures will be in place;

Visiting will still need to be booked with the management team of each home, but visiting hours will be extended from 10am to 7pm.

Two visitors will now be allowed at a time, with no time limit on visits.

All visitors will be asked to carry out a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) at each home prior to the visit (this will now be optional), but all visitors will be required to have their temperature taken on arrival and to comply with PPE and hand hygiene guidance throughout the visit.

This guidance will in place until 14 September, when it will be reviewed.

Manx Care is continuing to provide daily support to privately-run Care Homes for older people across the Island, particularly with regard to COVID-19 screening and surveillance, and the provision of infection prevention and control guidance.

Jonathan Carey, Head of Adult Services, commented:

'We’ve made some great progress in the past couple of weeks, and I’d like to extend my thanks to all relatives, friends and staff who have been patient and followed the phased re-opening. We’re very happy to be in a position to move to the second phase of opening and ease some of these restrictions, which I know will come as a relief to many residents, friends and family.'

The revised Residential Care Home visitor policy has been updated.