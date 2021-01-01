Residents reminded to complete the Census

Island residents are being reminded to submit their census forms if they have not already done so.

The Census is a national survey of all people and households in the Isle of Man conducted every five years. It is an important tool that helps the Government to plan for the future, with the data helping to shape future policy and public services, such as assessing whether there are enough schools and medical facilities on the Island.

Reminder letters will soon be issued to any households that have not completed their form, which may lead to prosecution for any households that refuse to engage with the process.

Everyone who ordinarily lives in the household needs to be included on the census return, including children. Residents are asked to contact the census office if they have completed the form but have missed out their children, or any other members of their household, for any reason.

The 2021 Census is the first to be ‘digital by default’ (accessible on the Census webpage) meaning that anyone who wishes to complete a paper form needs to request one.

Anyone requiring assistance should contact the census team by calling 685700 or emailing census@gov.im. The Census Office, at Nivison House (formerly the Job Centre) on Prospect Hill, Douglas, is open from 8.00am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.