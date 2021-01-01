Peel vaccination clinic for 16 – 17 year olds

A vaccination clinic will take place at QEII High School in Peel next week for 16 and 17 year-olds.

The clinic will be open from 2pm – 3.30pm on Thursday 2 September for individuals in this age group to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone wishing to attend should ensure they are registered with 111 and bring proof of identification. They should book an appointment by calling 111. Those who arrive and are not pre-registered with 111 or who do not have an appointment risk not being vaccinated that day.

Young people aged 16 and 17 who are household contacts of an immunosuppressed person will be offered two doses of the vaccine in line with the adult rollout and will be invited to register in the coming days.

Additionally, 17-year olds who are within three months of turning 18 will be offered a second dose appointment, this being confirmed shortly after their first dose.

All residents are encouraged to register for vaccination and attend appointments for increased protection against the virus and to reduce their risk of being hospitalised should they contract COVID-19.