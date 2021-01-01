Balthane junction options available to view online

Plans to create a new road layout at Balthane junction in Ballasalla are now available to view online.

A well-attended public meeting was held last night at Ballasalla Village Hall, when officers from the Department of Infrastructure presented a series of options to accommodate a future route between Balthane junction and a new roundabout at Glashen Hill, north of Ballasalla.

These included a roundabout, a signalised junction and two further options involving the creation of a short link north of Balthane junction to connect with the proposed new road.

Feedback taken from the session will now be considered before plans are developed and displayed ahead of a formal planning application being submitted.

Views are still being invited and can be submitted by email to tom.creer@gov.im or by post to Tom Creer, Highway Services, Department of Infrastructure, Sea Terminal Douglas IM1 2RF until Friday 10 September.

The plans can be found online by visiting gov.im/infrastructure and clicking the link to Current and Future Projects. They will also be available to view at the Sea Terminal in Douglas and Malew Commissioners Offices from Monday 23 August.