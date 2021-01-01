Vaccination registration opens for at-risk groups

Vaccination registration opens for children and young people in at-risk groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to illness from coronavirus and those who are household contacts of an immunosuppressed individual are being offered two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This will provide increased protection against COVID-19 as advice recognises that people who are immunosuppressed are at higher risk of serious disease if they contract the virus.

Parents or guardians of those children and young people who fall into the following group are asked to register their child for a vaccination by calling 111:

Those aged 12 - 15 with severe neuro-disabilities (includes cerebral palsy, severe epilepsy, severe autism/severe ADHD), Down’s syndrome, those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities and those who are on the learning disability register.

Separately, vaccination invitation letters will be sent by GPs to those in the following additional at-risk groups, inviting them to register for a COVID-19 vaccine:

Children aged 12 - 15 with specific underlying health conditions that put them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, in particular those who have underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression;

Young individuals aged 12 - 17 who share a household with an immunosuppressed person (either adults or children)

Parents or guardians of young people in these at-risk groups are asked to register their child with the vaccination team by calling 111 only once they have received their invitation letter.

After registering, the vaccination team will then be in touch with dates and times for the two appointments. When attending the appointment, individuals will need to bring this letter with them.

Those under the age of 16 must bring a parent or guardian to the appointment to give consent, and ensure that the consent form and patient information leaflet are understood before attending the hub.

Young individuals in the above categories should not register in the latest rollout to the wider 16-17 cohort to avoid a delay in their vaccinations.