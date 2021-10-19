Riela Cyber steps up as CYBERISLE 2021 platinum sponsor

CYBERISLE 2021 is shaping up to be an informative and engaging day with strong support from Isle of Man businesses and delegates attending from a wide range of sectors.

Isle of Man Government is pleased to announce that Riela Cyber, the Ballasalla-based Cyber Security Operations Centre, is the platinum sponsor for this year’s event (19 October 2021).

Across the day sponsors and contributors will present a wide range of initiatives and intelligent ideas, as CYBERISLE continues to raise awareness of cyber-crime, build resilience and highlight its impact on users at home, at work and in the community.

The Riela Group founder Robert Tobin said:

‘As a Group of interrelated companies that understand cyber risk management, we are proud and enthusiastic to be supporting the critical initiatives promoted at the 2021 edition of CYBERISLE. This focused event is the ideal opportunity for local businesses and individuals to learn more about the cyber risks they are open to, and how this year's theme of resilience can be strategically applied in their situation.’

Mr Tobin added:

‘The cyber threats facing businesses, individuals and institutions - ranging from critical energy infrastructure to health care - grow by the day in scale, complexity and sophistication. As the threat grows, the profits for cyber criminals grow, so they redouble their efforts. Defence against these insidious criminal behaviours is a pressing issue for society.’

CYBERISLE 2021 aims to help Manx businesses, institutions and the wider community better understand how to protect their operations, assets and reputations. Sponsors, vendors and delegates will be on hand to demonstrate and discuss current best practice in cost-effective cyber defence and awareness.

Industry experts will present case studies, practical tools and insights to promote the importance of cyber security, asking the key question: ‘how prepared are you and your network?’

The event takes place on Tuesday 19 October 2021 at the Villa Marina in Douglas, is free and open to everyone. It will run from 9.30am to 5.30pm with opportunities for networking throughout the day.

Registrations can be made online.

A limited number of sponsorship options, stand-alone trade stands and guest tables in the Royal Hall are still available. Interested parties should contact CYBERISLE@gov.im for more information.

Further announcements on speakers and sponsors are due over the coming weeks in the run-up to the event. News will be posted on the CYBERISLE 2021 event page and social media channels.

www.gov.im/cyberisle