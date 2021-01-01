Further extension to temporary closure of Reayrt-ny-Baie

Manx Care is extending the temporary closure of one of its Residential Care Homes for older people.

Following a review of the COVID-19 position at Reayrt-ny-Baie in Douglas, the decision has been made to extend the temporary closure for a further 7 days, until the 27 August.

The home will continue to be closed to visitors and new admissions to allow for the ongoing management of positive COVID-19 cases. This position will be reviewed regularly.

Visiting will be allowed on compassionate grounds, and will be managed on a case-by-case basis by the management team of the home.

Manx Care is continuing to provide daily support to privately-run Residential and Care Homes for older people across the Island, particularly with regard to COVID-19 screening and surveillance, and the provision of infection prevention and control guidance.

On Monday 16 August Manx Care began a phased re-opening of most care homes, with some restrictions in place including the wearing of masks, social distancing and pre-booking appointments.

Jonathan Carey, Manx Care’s Head of Adult Social Care Operations, commented: