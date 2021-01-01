Further extension to temporary closure of Reayrt-ny-Baie

Manx Care is extending the temporary closure of one of its Residential Care Homes for older people.
Following a review of the COVID-19 position at Reayrt-ny-Baie in Douglas, the decision has been made to extend the temporary closure for a further 7 days, until the 27 August.
The home will continue to be closed to visitors and new admissions to allow for the ongoing management of positive COVID-19 cases. This position will be reviewed regularly.
Visiting will be allowed on compassionate grounds, and will be managed on a case-by-case basis by the management team of the home.
Manx Care is continuing to provide daily support to privately-run Residential and Care Homes for older people across the Island, particularly with regard to COVID-19 screening and surveillance, and the provision of infection prevention and control guidance.
On Monday 16 August Manx Care began a phased re-opening of most care homes, with some restrictions in place including the wearing of masks, social distancing and pre-booking appointments.
Jonathan Carey, Manx Care’s Head of Adult Social Care Operations, commented:
'With the ongoing management of positive COVID-19 cases within Rearyt-ny-Baie, the decision to extend this temporary closure has been made to ensure the protection of our residents and staff. This closure means that we can continue to safely deliver our service, monitor staffing levels and manage the cases accordingly.
'Manx Care fully understand the impact this extended closure will have on Residents and their families however, the ongoing restrictions have enabled us to make progress toward bringing to an end this current outbreak.
'We hope that families and friends will continue to use alternative or digital methods to keep in touch with their loved ones, and we will continue to support families where we can. It is hoped that we will be in a position to lift the closure next week and move to the visiting policy currently seen across our other care and residential homes.'