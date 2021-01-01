Vaccination clinics for 16 – 17 year olds

The first vaccination clinics are being held later this week for individuals aged 16 and 17 to receive a vaccine.

The clinics will be open for individuals in this age group to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

Saturday 21 August 11am to 3pm

Tuesday 24 August 2:30pm to 4pm

Individuals wanting to attend these clinics can arrive without a booking, but will need to ensure that they are already registered with 111 before attending. Those who arrive and aren’t pre-registered with 111 will have to wait and may risk not being vaccinated on that day.

Both clinics will be held at the Chester Street vaccination hub in Douglas. All attending are asked to please bring proof of identification with them.

Young people aged 16 – 17 who are household contacts of an immunosuppressed person will be offered two doses of the vaccine in line with the adult rollout and will be invited to register in the coming days.

Additionally, 17-year olds who are within three months of turning 18 will be offered a second dose appointment, this being confirmed shortly after their first dose.

All residents are encouraged to register for vaccination and attend appointments for increased protection against the virus and to reduce their risk of being hospitalised should they contract COVID-19.