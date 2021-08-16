Views sought on bus travel for disabled people

A consultation has been launched today (Monday 16 August) which aims to inform the improvement of bus travel for disabled people.

The short survey covers a total of 10 questions which seek to gather information from people with a disability, their carers and families around accessibility, existing barriers to bus travel, and how services and facilities may be improved.

The consultation document is available to view on the Government website and may also be downloaded electronically from consult.gov.im

Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to sian.christian@gov.im or by post to Sian Christian, Central Support & Change Division, Department of Infrastructure, Sea Terminal, Douglas, IM1 2RF.

The process will run for six weeks and conclude on Monday 27 September 2021.

The new consultation follows one held earlier this year by the Department of Infrastructure which gathered information on concessionary fares. Feedback is currently being considered with a view to bringing forward modernised legislation to Tynwald for approval before the end of the year.