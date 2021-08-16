Online ordering for home delivery of lateral flow devices

Members of the public will soon be able to order lateral flow devices (LFDs) online for home delivery by local courier, in a new approach to Island-wide distribution of the home test kits.

Residents are invited to order one pack of seven test kits by completing an online form and should order no more than one kit in a seven day period. Orders are being fulfilled by Manx Independent Carriers for a four week trial period, with next-day delivery anticipated in most cases.

The new system will provide a convenient way for people who are unwell or unable to attend LFD pick-up points, to order their devices from home. In addition, it is hoped the system will help prevent stockpiling of devices.

Weekly deliveries to the Island have been secured to ensure a 10-day supply of LFDs is kept in stock, while regular distribution continues to participating pharmacies and local authority offices around the Island, with outlets being restocked in line with demand.

More than 260,000 tests have so far been made available to Island residents, and although demand is likely to fluctuate for some time, it has begun to stabilise. Online ordering for home delivery aims to make provision of lateral flow devices ‘business as usual’ for government.

It is recommended adults who do not have symptoms of coronavirus test themselves no more than twice a week. One order per person, per week will be accepted, with the system designed to prevent multiple applications by individuals within a seven day period.

Manx Independent Carriers will deliver to homes six days a week Monday to Saturday, with kits packed to allow letterbox delivery. The courier will provide a dedicated customer service phone line and an email address for enquiries about orders, and deliveries are due to begin from Wednesday (18 August 2021).

Uptake of online ordering will be monitored and further changes will be made to progress the long-term distribution of LFDs to the public.

The online ordering form is available at the Testing & Results page of the COVID-19 website.