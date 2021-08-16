Isle of Man Housing Market Review 2020 published

A report containing a wealth of information on the Manx housing market has today been published by the Isle of Man Government.

Compiled by the Economic Affairs division in the Cabinet Office, the Isle of Man Housing Market Review 2020 contains a range of data on average house and flat prices, market distribution, trends, housing stock, lending and affordability, and how many transactions took place in different sectors.

The average price of a property sold was £285,064, an increase of 7.2% over 2019

The average house price was £313,036, an increase of 7.4%

The median house price was £283,250, an increase of 6.9%

The average flat price was £153,563, an increase of 0.7%

The median flat price was £147,000, an increase of 6.9%

The report can be found at the Economic Affairs section of the Isle of Man Government website.