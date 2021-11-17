Manx Care shortlisted for prestigious award

Manx Care has been shortlisted for a prestigious Nursing Times Workforce Award.

The organisation has been shortlisted in the ‘Preceptorship of the Year - Under 1,500 Nursing Staff’ category for the Preceptorship programme it has established to support its newly-qualified Registered Nurses and Midwives throughout their first year of work.

The programme has been developed over the last four years by David Neilan, Manx Care’s Senior Practice Development Nurse, and his colleagues, Kelly Gold and Nicola Howard. It is unique in that it includes all of the organisation’s newly-qualified colleagues, for example those who work in the community, at Hospice Isle of Man and those who work in the hospital environment. Typically similar programmes run across the UK focus on supporting newly-qualified professionals who work in one area or specialism only. Having an integrated programme with colleagues from different specialisms maximises colleagues’ learning opportunities, and offers broad peer group support based on open discussion and shared experiences.

Manx Care’s Preceptorship programme also ensures newly-qualified colleagues transition into becoming effective Nurses and Midwives by supporting them through what can often be a daunting first year ‘on the job’, and supports the organisation in being able to retain their services here on the Island.

David Neilan commented:

'We’re really honoured to have been shortlisted for this fantastic award and feel incredibly proud to be able to represent Manx Care more broadly within our industry. To be able to provide the level of support we do to our newly qualified Nurses and Midwives is a credit to everyone working within Manx Care, and is very much a team effort from members of the Practice Development Team, to colleagues who have delivered training, and Managers who have protected this learning and development opportunity for our newly qualified colleagues. Everyone has pulled together to make sure this valuable initiative is a success and it’s brilliant to be a part of it.'

Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, added:

'I’d like to congratulate David, Kelly and Nicola, and everyone else who’s been involved in the development of Manx Care’s Preceptorship programme. They truly deserve being recognised at an industry level and the spotlight this will bring for them, particularly their dedication to making sure our colleagues get the best possible start to their careers here on the Island.'

The Nursing Times Workforce Award ceremony will take place on 17 November 2021.