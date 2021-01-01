UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man launches new strategy

A strategy published today by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man will benefit the economy, environment and community.

‘Working Together for a Sustainable Future’ is published by the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Stakeholder Partnership Group.

It sets out the Biosphere’s aims and ambitions under five Es:

Economy

Education

Engagement

Enjoyment

Environment.

It complements the global aims of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme: conservation, learning and sustainable development.

Geoffrey Boot, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The global aims are something all Biospheres subscribe to. ‘But each of the 714 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves worldwide are unique in terms of their geography, ecosystems, cultures, etc, and have their own local opportunities and challenges ‘Therefore, Biospheres are encouraged to develop their own complementary aims and ambitions, too. ‘Our Stakeholder Policy Group, which has devised the strategy, represents people across our community and the strategy will benefit us all in the Isle of Man. ‘We are all citizens of our Biosphere and we hope everyone in the Island is inspired by the strategy’s aims, and wants to contribute to them.’

