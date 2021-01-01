Older teens invited to register for COVID-19 vaccination

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has announced that young people aged 16 and 17 should be offered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The JCVI’s advice for 16 and 17-year olds follows an assessment of the benefits and risks of vaccinating this age group, in the light of evidence that younger people are less likely than older age groups to suffer serious illness from COVID-19.

Research concluded that all 16 and 17-year olds should be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine pending further considerations about giving a second dose to contribute towards longer-term protection.

The final stages of the planning is currently underway for the extension of the programme to 16 and 17-year olds in the Isle of Man whilst all official documentation is received from the UK Government. People in this group are now invited to register online and are advised they will be able to give their own consent to vaccination. Contact from 111 will be made as soon as possible to confirm a vaccination appointment.

In addition, 17-year olds who are within three months of their 18th birthday will be invited to register as part of the adult rollout, as once they reach the age of 18 they will be offered the full two dose course.

Planning is also underway for the vaccination of children aged 12-15 who are more susceptible to falling seriously ill from COVID-19 and further details will follow shortly.