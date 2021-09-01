Notice to Importers and Exporters on new trade sanctions imposed on the Republic of Belarus

The United Kingdom Government has issued two new notices providing further details on new trade sanctions imposed on the Republic of Belarus.

Notice to Importers 2952: Belarus import sanctions i.e. import prohibitions in force on certain goods originating or consigned from Belarus.

Notice to exporters 2021/09: new UK trade sanctions on Belarus i.e. new trade sanctions measures imposed on the Republic of Belarus following amendments to the UK’s Belarus Sanctions Regulations.

These new provisions do not have effect in the Isle of Man at this time, however businesses should be aware of the amendments, as this may impact business conducted with UK businesses and trade in goods imported or exported via the United Kingdom. Equivalent provisions will be made in the Isle of Man in due course with further details to follow.

Further information can be found by contacting Customs and Excise or by accessing the guidance and links on our Sanctions and Export Control webpage.