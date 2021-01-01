A-level students supported to make next steps

More than 400 students will be supported to make positive next steps in their education, training or employment after receiving their A-level grades on Tuesday.

For a second year students on the Island, as in the UK, saw courses disrupted and exams cancelled due to the pandemic.

In their place, schools were asked to gather evidence following rigorous processes to ensure fairness and consistency, before passing it to awarding bodies to determine grades.

In recognition of the difficulties faced over the last 18 months a range of extra support and guidance has been available on the run up to results day and throughout the summer holidays to support school leavers with their next steps.

A Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) spokesperson, said:

“We would like to thank our staff for their hard work, especially in submitting information to exam boards, and for coming in to offer advice and guidance to students. Whichever path students choose we wish them every success.”

In December, the UK Government announced it would scrap league tables to take account of the impact of the pandemic, and instead publish data on the subjects taken at GCSE and A-level, destinations of students, and attendance.

Destination data gathered by DESC shows around 60% of school leavers on the Island are expected to start an undergraduate degree course in September.

The majority will take up a place at universities, colleges and conservatoires in the UK, and around 11% have chosen to continue their studies at University College Isle of Man (UCM).

UCM is an associate college of the University of Chester and delivers a variety of diverse higher education courses such as undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, professional qualifications and higher national certificates and diplomas.