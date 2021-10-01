Change in temporary VAT reduced rate for certain supplies of catering and admission to shows and other attractions from 1 October 2021

The temporary VAT rate reduction for certain supplies in the course of catering and admission to shows and other attractions will change on 1 October 2021. The VAT rate will increase from 5% to 12.5% and remain in operation until 31 March 2022.

This measure is designed to provide ongoing support to business most severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and follows equivalent changes being made to VAT law in the UK.

Further information can be found in the following publications or by contacting the Advice Centre on 648130 or at customs@gov.im :

Revenue and Customs Brief 2 (2021) temporary reduced rate of VAT for hospitality, holiday accommodation and attractions.

VAT on admission charges to attractions

VAT Notice 709/1: Catering, takeaway food

VAT Notice 701/14: Food Products