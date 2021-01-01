Parents urged to check blinds are safe

Parents are being warned about the hazard blind cords can pose to young children and given tips to check they are safe.

The message by the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading (IoMOFT) coincides with a UK safety campaign which highlights the risk of young children accidently strangling themselves if blind cords and chains are not safe, secured and kept out of their reach.

The key messages:

Keep blind cords out of children’s reach

Move furniture away from windows with blinds

Check chords regularly and fit a tidy, tensioner or cleat if needed

Although changes to standards for blinds in 2014 have led to improved product safety, products installed earlier may not have these safety features. New blinds with looped cords must have child safety devices installed at the point of manufacture or be sold with them.

Martyn Perkins MHK, Chair of the OFT, said:

'Looped blind cords can strangle young children and the OFT fully supports this important safety message which could affect many households on the Island and help prevent an avoidable accident.'

Parents in particular are advised to check their blinds as a matter of urgency and keep furniture such as cots and beds away from windows as children love to climb.

Tidies and tensioners should be firmly fixed to an adjoining surface to ensure that the cord or chain is permanently held tight. Cleats should be positioned out of children’s reach on an adjacent surface that is at least 1.5 metres from the floor. After blind use, cords should be fastened up in a figure of eight making sure all the spare cord is secured on the cleat.