Two deaths as a result of COVID-19

Two individuals have passed away as a result of COVID-19.

One individual was receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Noble’s Hospital. The second death occurred in the community.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said:

‘I am incredibly sad to learn that two people have lost their lives because of COVID-19. I would like to offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time.’

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should immediately isolate at home and contact 111 to arrange a PCR swab test, either by phone or online.