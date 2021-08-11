Routine GP appointments unavailable next Wednesday afternoon

Routine GP appointments will not be available from 1pm to 6pm on Wednesday 11 August 2021 as GPs attend their latest education session.

This particular session has a dedicated focus to the Health Service Transformation Programme and is a welcome opportunity for Manx Care and GPs to work together to plan future developments in Primary Care.

Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP. Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.

The education sessions were established in 2012 to give GPs the opportunity to discuss developments in medical care and best practice, and to examine ways to enhance care for patients in the Isle of Man at a focused session away from their surgeries.

