Nearly £1.4m given to charity addressing climate issues

Nearly £1.4m has been awarded to an International charity which helps people affected by climate change issues in rural Africa.

Send a Cow are one of two charities selected from more than 30 that applied for support through the International Development Partnership(IDP).

The grant aims to facilitate lasting andsustainable change through the creation of long-term partnerships between the Government and a number of respected International charities.

The charity will use the £1.37m to fund projects that help people affected by the impact of climate change in Burundi and equip them with skills to grow their way out of poverty.

It will also help educate thousands more to manage their own natural resources, improve environmental sustainability and empower women to participate in environmental and economic activities.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said:

“The pandemic has shown us how globally connected we are and I am delighted that the Isle of Man can support this important work.”

Details of the second charity to be selected will be announced shortly.