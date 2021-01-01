Extension to temporary residential home visiting measures

Manx Care is extending the temporary closure of its Residential Care Homes for older people.

A ten-day closure was put into place on Tuesday 27 July, covering the eight homes operated by the Adult Social Care division of Manx Care as a result of a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and increased levels of community transmission. Following this, a number of privately-operated care homes across the Island put the same measure in place.

Reayrt-ny-Baie in Douglas will remain closed for a further 14 days, with effect from 17:30 tomorrow (Friday 06 August). This is due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the home which is impacting both residents and staff.

The other Residential Care Homes for older people operated by Manx Care will remain closed for a further seven days, also with effect from 17:30 tomorrow. These are:

Southlands – Port St Mary

Cummal Mooar – Ramsey

Langness/Gansey – Port St Mary

Thie Meanagh/Sweetbriar – Douglas

Reayrt Skyal – Ramsey

Visiting will be allowed on compassionate grounds, and will be managed on a case-by-case basis by the management team of each home.

In addition, some provision of overnight respite care for adults with learning disabilities is being scaled back temporarily so that staff can be redeployed across other areas of Adult Social Care to meet the ongoing operational challenges, particularly the Residential Care Home estate. However, Adult Day Services will remain open as planned. This decision has been taken following receipt of professional clinical advice, and in line with infection prevention and control guidance.

Manx Care is continuing to provide daily support to privately-run Care Homes for older people across the Island, particularly with regard to COVID-19 screening and surveillance, and the provision of infection prevention and control guidance.

Jonathan Carey, Manx Care’s Head of Adult Social Care Operations, commented:

'Extending the temporary closure of our Residential Care Homes for older people is not a decision that’s been taken lightly. However, we have a duty of care to protect our vulnerable residents and our staff by minimising the number of people visiting residential care settings. We also need to be able to maintain staffing levels across all of our social care facilities, which continues to prove a challenge given the number of staff who are currently isolating due to COVID. “We will continue to support residents to stay in contact with their families through the use of technology, and are supporting families wherever possible. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank staff from across Adult Social Care, many of whom have been redeployed from their usual roles to cover shortages in some of our residential properties at such a challenging time.'

The revised Residential Care Home visitor policy will be uploaded on www.gov.im by 17:30 on Friday 06 August