Accuracy of COVID-19 hospital cases data confirmed

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed that the number of people being treated in Noble’s Hospital for COVID-19 is accurately reflected in the statistics published by Government online.

Case numbers are updated daily on the COVID-19 dashboard, which shows the number of patients receiving treatment in hospital with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and those in the community who have returned a positive result through a PCR swab test.

The department’s statement comes in response to a media report suggesting that a Covid patient at Noble’s is no longer included in the data.

DHSC Minister David Ashford said: