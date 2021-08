An Island resident who was being treated in hospital for COVID-19 has died (3 August 2021).

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said:

‘It is extremely saddening to hear of the passing of another member of our community from this cruel virus. My thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this difficult time.’

Anyone suffering from symptoms of coronavirus should immediately isolate at home and contact 111 to arrange a PCR swab test, either by phone or online.