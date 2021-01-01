Residential design guide updated with strong references to climate change

A guidance document that helps people designing houses and extensions in the Isle of Man has been updated, with more emphasis on environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity and active travel.

The Isle of Man Government is committed to reaching net zero by 2050 and buildings are one of the Island’s largest contributors of carbon emissions so play a critical role.

The document applies to all residential developments including houses, flats and extensions, and aims to help everyone involved in the design of buildings to work together and improve the quality of the Island’s built environment. It also encourages creative, innovative and locally distinctive designs that respond to the changing needs of the Island.

When an application is accompanied by a design statement it provides an opportunity for people to explain how they have considered issues such as carbon capture, ecosystems, biodiversity net gain, sustainable drainage and active travel. Others areas that have been updated include guidance for flat roof extensions and more detailed content about trees.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The updated guide is intended to ensure residential properties contribute to making our Island an even better place to live and work and are built in environmentally responsible way. ‘It will also help make sure new residential development is playing its part in Government’s climate change, biodiversity and active travel goals.’

Last month Tynwald backed the Green Living Grant Scheme which will help people to reduce household carbon emissions and bills by making their properties more energy efficient.

It is estimated that the £7.2m scheme, paid from the Climate Change Transformation fund, could significantly lower emissions in around 1,200 properties and save nearly 100,000 tonnes of CO2 entering the atmosphere - the equivalent to taking 1,500 cars off the road over the next 30 years.