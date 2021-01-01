More than 1,200 students set to receive grades

More than 1,200 pupils will receive their A-level and GCSE grades in the Isle of Man this month, despite the cancellation of all exams due to the global health emergency.

Results for Year 11 and 13 students have been obtained by schools using a range of evidence after following rigorous processes to ensure fairness and consistency. This evidence was then passed to awarding bodies to determine final grades.

A-Level students will be the first to receive their grades on 10 August, along with those studying Level 3 BTEC. GCSE results will be awarded two days later on 12 August.

It is the second consecutive year that National and International exam boards have cancelled exams due to the pandemic, and a range of extra support will be available for pupils on and after official result days.

Schools will contact pupils with details on how to collect their results and further information can be found on their websites and social media. On result days, advice will be available in secondary schools and support provided for young people who require it.

For students who are unable to attend their school on result day, final grades are available (for Cambridge IGCSE courses) through the CIE candidate portal, or (for all other awarding bodies) results will be posted out in paper form by their school.

A DESC spokesperson, said: