Kirk Michael’s red zebras to address community and TT safety needs

Red-and-black zebra crossings are being installed in Kirk Michael in response to community wishes for more formal pedestrian crossings, while accommodating Isle of Man TT safety requirements.

The work is included as part of a maintenance project which is currently underway.

Two crossings of this type will be installed – one at Michael School near Douglas Road corner, and a second near the Baltic Road/Balleira Road junction which will serve Cannan Court sheltered housing complex.

Department of Infrastructure officers explored several options after consultation with the community and Michael Commissioners, and this new style of crossing creates a satisfactory balance between the needs of the village and those of race organisers.

The Isle of Man TT Mountain Course currently has no zebra crossings due to the white paint markings causing a lack of grip for accelerating motorcycles.

But a compromise has been reached in this instance which will result in the white crossing markings being replaced with red asphalt – which has the same grip as normal asphalt – while the zigzag markings on the either side of the crossing will remain white.

Although they appear different, the new additions will have the same legal status as standard crossings and should be treated by drivers in exactly the same way, with vehicles giving way to pedestrians.

If they are successful, it may be an approach that can be used in other suitable locations around the course.

A Traffic Regulation Order is in the process of being progressed, with a notice appearing in this week’s Isle of Man Courier in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1985.

Comments should be sent to highwayregulations@gov.im or by post to Regulations, Highway Services, Sea Terminal, Douglas, IM1 2RF on or before Friday 6 August 2021.