Did you know that the average house price in the Isle of Man in 2020 was £313,192? Or that the year saw 660 births and 9,100 calls to 999?

These fascinating facts are among the wealth of statistics contained in Isle of Man In Numbers 2021, a comprehensive source of economic and social data published by the Cabinet Office.

Among the document’s 77 pages, it’s revealed that the face value of currency and notes in circulation on the Island was last recorded as being £81,600,000; and that the Island sees an average of 202 days of rain and 1766.2 hours of sunshine after drilling into figures compiled over the past 30 years.

With a sharp fall recorded in the number of weddings and civil partnerships taking place, this year’s edition has increased significance as statistics help illustrate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, including the number of passports issued tumbling by more than 50 per cent.

The annual digest is available on the Economic Affairs section of the Government website and covers areas of public interest such as finance and commerce, transport and communications, population and employment.

Data is gathered from a variety of sources including the Census, Passenger Survey and Earnings Survey, as well as from Government Departments, Boards and Offices.

This year’s Census information is not included in Isle of Man in Numbers 2021. That data is in the process of being collected and compiled before being formally published early next year.