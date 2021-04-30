Changes to precautionary measures in health and care settings

Measures to protect health and care patients, service users and staff will change on Monday 3 May.

Last week, following a small number of unexplained cases of COVID-19 in the Isle of Man, Manx Care implemented restrictions on visits to hospitals, care homes and residential facilities. However, as there have been limited new cases, the decision has been made to modify the rules.

The following will be implemented on 3 May 2021:

Visiting at Noble’s Hospital, Ramsey Cottage Hospital and Manannan Court will resume with patients able to nominate two people to attend during visiting times. The nominated two will be the only ones allowed to visit for this time. All visitors will be required to wear a medical grade face covering at all times and will need to fill in the visitor registration form for any contact tracing purposes.

Learning Disability Day Services and visiting within Learning Disability Community Houses will recommence with all visitors being required to wear a medical grade face covering.

Visiting at Older Persons Day Services and Residential Care Homes will resume with individuals nominating two people who will be allowed to visit during this period. All visitors will be required to wear a medical grade face covering at all times and will need to fill in the visitor registration form for any contact tracing purposes.

Restrictions for the emergency department at Noble’s Hospital will still stay in place, with no visitors being permitted, and one parent escorting a child for the duration of their stay.

GP practices, dental practices providing NHS services and optician practices will continue to implement social distancing and the wearing of masks by patients and staff. Patients will be offered remote appointments on the phone or by video link where appropriate, with face to face consultation provided where clinically necessary.

Individuals entering any Manx Care health or care facility for any appointment will be required to wear a medical grade face covering which will be provided on entry to the facility, and all visitors are asked to use the hand sanitiser on entry and whenever there is an opportunity to gel hands.

Manx Care CEO Teresa Cope said:

‘It’s great that we’re able to slightly reduce the precautionary measures that we have in place, and that people are able to visit loved ones in the hospital, care homes and residential settings. The measures that we are still implementing are proportionate to the current situation and designed to protect all of our patients and service users within our care, as well as our staff.’

She added: