Changes to patient transfer arrangements at Liverpool Airport

Patients returning from hospital appointments in the UK will be able to wait for their flights back to the Island in the main reception area at the Liverpool Airport terminal, from 1 May 2021.

Earlier this year, patients from the Isle of Man who were travelling through Liverpool for their appointments were offered use of the privately-run XLR lounge at the airport, thanks to a partnership with the Patient Transfer service. However, as private flights and travel are starting to pick up in the UK with the easing of restrictions, XLR have announced the lounge is no longer available to patients.

The Patient Transfer team has instead arranged with Liverpool Airport to have a seating area set up in the main reception area of the terminal, with light refreshments available from vending facilities. Patients will use this area while waiting to be allowed through to departures, where they can access the patient transfer lounge funded by the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group charity.

Teresa Cope CEO for Manx Care said:

‘Firstly, I want to thank the operators at XLR for working with the team to help our patients over this period, as I am sure many have benefitted from use of the lounge. The firm provided a welcome and useful option for our patients whilst the airport was subject to lockdown restrictions. Now, as measures ease in the UK, our patients will be able to wait within the airport, before being able to go through to the dedicated patient lounge two hours before their flight’.

An announcement was made at a recent media briefing by the Chief Minister that from May 1, the isolation period for travellers will be reduced to seven days from 14, following a negative COVID-19 test on arrival and on day six. Patient transfers will now also be able to isolate with their households, as long as the patient and those who’ve travelled agree to the two tests.