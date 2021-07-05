Applications invited for Tynwald Day stalls

Charities, traders and caterers who wish to be part of the 2021 Tynwald Day celebrations taking place on Monday 5 July 2021 are being invited to apply for a plot on the Fair Field at St John’s.

There are approximately 138 plots on the Tynwald Fair Field that help to add to the occasion by providing entertainment, games and items for sale.

All registered charities, traders and catering establishments wishing to have a stall will need to complete individual application forms. These forms can be obtained by visiting the links below or via the Public Estates & Housing Division website.

Catering Application Form

Charity Application Form

Trader Application Form

Alternatively, email ESS.DOI@gov.im or telephone 686610 to request an application form to be sent to you.

Completed forms must be returned by Friday 14 May 2021 and notification of the allocation of plots will be confirmed by Friday 28 May.

There is no charge for the 10ft x 10ft plots and applicants who sell a wide variety of items or provide games or entertainment will be given priority over those who only display information or hand out leaflets.

In line with Isle of Man Government’s aim to reduce single use plastics, stallholders will be required to supply/use recyclable containers/cups/glasses etc.