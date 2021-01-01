Fire and Rescue Service calls out abuse of colleagues

The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service maintains additional health and safety measures to protect firefighters and the wider community from the potential spread of coronavirus. The measures have continued to be in place since a small number of positive COVID-19 cases were identified in the Island last week.

Two firefighters recently tested positive and work has been underway by the contact tracing team to establish the origin of the infection. The two staff and their families are currently self-isolating, and a further firefighter identified as a high risk contact also isolated with their family.

The Department of Home Affairs understands that the two firefighters who tested positive have complied with all relevant legislation and isolated immediately after being swabbed for their Covid test.

Additionally through the contact tracing process, three firefighters from a further two fire stations were instructed to self-isolate and are also being tested. The Service is supporting its colleagues through this period and wishes them well.

All fire stations are currently operational to respond to emergency callouts, and crews across all stations will continue to wear additional personal protective uniform for the foreseeable future as a precaution.

The public is asked to respect the privacy of those who are in isolation and not to speculate on the origin of this outbreak.

Chief Fire Officer Kevin Groom said: