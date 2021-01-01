Short window of opportunity for younger adults to have first vaccine

The Island’s vaccination programme remains focused on vaccinating the population in age priority order, using available supplies to protect the public from COVID-19 at the earliest opportunity.

Vaccine deliveries to the Island via the UK are dependent on supply lines from the manufacturers. The Isle of Man continues to receive its per capita share of vaccine, but delivery has become increasingly uneven in recent weeks. Rollout of first doses will be severely restricted for up to two months from 10 May and it is essential that all adults who want a vaccination come forward as soon as possible to receive their first dose.

The Island’s vaccination programme will focus entirely on second doses from 10 May booked at the required 12 week clinical interval, in line with deliveries to the Island.

Health and Social Care Minister David Ashford said:

‘Letters to all adults have now been issued, but take-up in the younger age groups is a concern. I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet registered to do so without delay. As we undertake second doses against a backdrop of more restricted supplies, Pfizer vaccines will not be available for first doses for a number of months. So there is now a short window of opportunity to ensure all adults have had one jab before the programme moves to completing second doses.’ ‘Our vaccination rollout has saved lives, protected vulnerable people from the serious effects of COVID-19 and helped our community return to a more normal way of life. The programme has been delivered at pace and in line with the clinical evidence that increasing age is the single greatest risk factor for the most serious effects of COVID-19. Our priority is therefore to use available supplies to vaccinate people as swiftly as possible in order of age.’

More than 50,000 first doses have been given, and more than 68,000 vaccinations have been delivered in total. More than 93% of the top nine priority groups – adults over the age of 50 - have had a vaccination and the Phase 2 groups – those aged between 18 and 49 is well underway. People who haven’t yet registered are asked to so online or by calling 111 as soon as possible.

The latest vaccination statistics are available online.