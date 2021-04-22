Local Authority General Election postponed

Elections for all 21 local authorities were due to take place this month. However, due to the COVID-19 circuit break lockdown the Local Authority General Election, scheduled to take place on 22 April 2021, has been postponed until July 2021.

Royal Assent has been given to a short Act of Tynwald, the Local Elections and Meetings (Local Authorities) Act 2021, to bring about the postponement of the local elections and to allow a new date to be set in July. It is hoped by this date the local authorities will be able to hold elections with no risk to the voting public. A further benefit of the Act is that it allows local authorities to hold meetings virtually and by other remote means to help with the continued function of local authorities on the Island.

Minister for Infrastructure Tim Baker MHK said: