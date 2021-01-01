Earth Day 2021: People’s Wood planting nears completion

The planting of the People’s Wood (Keyll yn Phobble in Manx) at Meary Veg in Santon is nearing completion.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK announced Government’s plan to create the woodland in June 2019, a month after it pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

More than 70,000 trees have now been planted by local contractors since Mr Quayle planted one of the first in February 2021.

The project is being delivered by Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture in partnership, and funded by, the Cabinet Office Climate Change Transformation Team.

The Chief Minister, said:

‘I am delighted to see such progress as we acknowledge Earth Day 2021. This year’s theme is restore our earth – and this project is helping to do just that. ‘The new woodland will create important habitat, boost carbon capture and create a new amenity for Islanders to connect with nature and boost wellbeing. We can’t do much about the weather and the remaining planting will take place at the earliest opportunity.’

The 45 hectare (111 acre) site has been planted mainly with a mix of broadleaf species including Aspen, Willow, Sycamore and Oak, kindly paid for by sponsors Barclays.

Chris Kelly, Head of Contact Delivery, said:

‘Barclays are very proud to sponsor the People’s Wood and look forward to collaborating with other green projects in the future.’

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The planting will create a diverse habitat for many species, and at the same time enhance our Biosphere and boost natural carbon capture. It will benefit people and wildlife for generations to come.’

The People’s Wood will open to the public once the necessary infrastructure has been completed, although the planting will take many years to mature.

The site will be linked by a series of paths that connect to the Island’s coastal path, and served by a small car park, subject to planning approval.

Seating will be installed amongst the trees and at points where people can enjoy panoramic views towards Castletown, Langness Peninsula and South Barrule.