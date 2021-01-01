Two new cases of Covid-19 identified

The Isle of Man Government’s lab teams and contact tracing have identified two positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday night.
Contact tracing started immediately to seek to understand the circumstances.
The two individuals are self-isolating and additional testing is underway for their close contacts.
The Council of Ministers met on Wednesday morning to hear the latest from the contact tracing team, and will meet again at lunchtime to consider any updates. Any new information will be shared with the public when available.
Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK, said:
‘After so many days without cases this has given us cause for concern.
‘It is an important reminder that although we were able to lift legal restrictions on Monday 19 April, we should not think of our situation as back to normal. A global pandemic is still happening around us and we need to maintain the highest levels of vigilance.
‘I cannot emphasize enough how critical it is to call 111 if you have any symptoms that could be related to COVID – even if you have been vaccinated.’