Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Three further cases of coronavirus, including one in a school, have been identified in the Isle of Man.

It means five have been identified in the last 24 hours after two cases were recorded on Tuesday.

The latest cases were identified through contact tracing and all five people, who come from two households, are self-isolating.

Contact tracing will continue as will wider testing.

As one of the cases involves a child who attends Bunscoill Rhumsaa (Ramsey primary school), the Government is liaising closely with the headteacher. Following advice from Public Health the school will be open on Thursday following a deep clean overnight.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘All parents have been informed and the class, their teacher, other close contacts and members of their households have been asked to self-isolate until contacted by contact tracing.’

If any parents are concerned that they or their child have COVID-19 symptoms they are asked to contact 111, and the school will update parents as information becomes available.

The move comes as Tynwald discusses its exit strategy which would see a move from an elimination strategy for COVID-19 to one of mitigation.

Dr Henrietta Ewart, Director of Public Health, said:

‘We are exploring any possibility of onward transmission and the contact tracing team are working to build the full picture. ‘Despite lifting legal restrictions on Monday, the global pandemic is still happening around us and we need to maintain the highest levels of vigilance. ‘We should continue to do the things that help protect ourselves and others: respecting people’s space, using a face mask in crowded areas, not spending too long in poorly ventilated places and continuing to wash our hands regularly and catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue or our elbow.’

Anyone who develops symptoms should stay at home and call 111 to arrange a test.