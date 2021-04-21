Five new cases of COVID-19 detected – 21 April 2021

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man. Two cases were detected on Tuesday evening and reported this morning. An additional three have been identified this afternoon from subsequent testing of close contacts.

All individuals are self-isolating along with members of their household and further tests will be offered. Contact tracing continues.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 10. There is one individual in ICU with the virus.

The dashboard displaying the latest COVID-19 statistics has now been refreshed to reflect the three new cases identified today.