Consultation launched on bus fare concessions

A consultation has been launched today (Tuesday 20 April) which aims to inform the modernisation of concessionary bus fares.

The short questionnaire covers a total of nine questions which focus on the current Go Gold, Go Gold Plus, Go Silver, Go School and Go College cards, their eligibility criteria and how they may be improved.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK said:

‘This consultation aims to help us know what you think of the current concessionary fares system and to identify any areas of concern. It is being undertaken in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, and will help develop and improve what is already available. ‘Completing it should only take a few minutes, and I encourage as many people as possible to take part and supply constructive feedback.’

He added:

‘It is the Department’s intention to bring forward a formal scheme to Tynwald in July, placing concessionary fares on a solid legal footing and bringing existing provision up to date.’

The consultation document is available to view on the Government website and may also be downloaded electronically from consult.gov.im

Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to sian.christian@gov.im or by post to Sian Christian, Central Support & Change Division, Department of Infrastructure, Sea Terminal, Douglas, IM1 2RF.

The process will run for four weeks and conclude on Tuesday 18 May 2021.