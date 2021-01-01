Views sought on improving lessons for children with literacy difficulties

Views are being sought on how the learning of young people with literacy difficulties, including dyslexia, can be improved in Isle of Man schools.

The International Dyslexia Association estimates between 15-20% of people have some of the symptoms of dyslexia, which can affect a person's ability to read and write, as well as their speech and co-ordination.

The Isle of Man Government would like gather a range of views, but would especially like to hear from parents, carers and teachers.

The four week consultation is part of a wider review of provision that was ordered by Dr Alex Allinson MHK in May 2020, shortly after he took up his position as Minister for Education, Sport and Culture.

Dr Allinson, said:

‘It is important that we get this right so we are looking to those who understand the needs of children with literacy difficulties best – their parents, carers and teachers. We want to use these views to help ensure the best support is available to all children and young people to develop and to secure good literacy skills for their future.’

The Isle of Man Government implemented its original policy for the identification and support for children with dyslexia in 2012. Since that time, new approaches and new thinking about literacy difficulties have been developed.

The Minister, added:

‘Despite our best efforts some children are still struggling to read and write which can impact on their educational outcomes, wellbeing and sense of worth in later years, so we encourage people to contribute to this valuable consultation.’

People have until 17 May to submit their views and anyone who needs additional help can contact the Manx Dyslexia Association (MDA) through their Facebook page, emailing info@manxdyslexia.com, or by calling the DESC on +44 1624 685812.

The MDA was set up by a group of parents in 1993 increase awareness and understanding of this specific learning difference on the Island, and works with parents and teachers to offer them help and support.

Sue Rutter, Joint Chairperson of the MDA, said: