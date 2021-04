The Companies Acts 2006

Notice of Intention to remove a company from the register

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 183, 190 or 192 of the Companies Act 2006, that, at the expiration of 12 weeks from the date hereof, the names of the Companies referred to in this Notice will, unless cause be shown to the contrary, be struck off the Register and such Companies dissolved.

This 19th day of April 2021