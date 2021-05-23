Financial support to continue post-lockdown

The Isle of Man Government is keeping a number of support schemes open as organisations transition back to normality following an end of the recent current circuit break lockdown.

Minister for the Treasury, Alfred Cannan MHK, said:

'We recognise the impact that lockdown has on businesses and the self-employed and that it will take some longer than others to be fully up and running again. The various schemes we have in place to help businesses will remain in place for a little longer to support them as our Island transitions back to normality.'

The Salary Support Scheme will remain open for one more four week period (Period 16 which runs from 26 April – 23 May 2021) for all businesses that have been able to claim during the last circuit break lockdown, with the exception of the construction industry. The scheme provides impacted businesses with a contribution to salary costs of up to a maximum of £310 per week per full time employee.

The last period for which the construction industry can apply for salary support is Period 15 (29 March – 25 April 2021).

Any business making a Salary Support claim for Period 16 (26 April – 23 May 2021) will be required to provide evidence that the business continues to suffer at least a 25% downturn in revenue over the four week period compared to the same period in 2019.

Applications for the Coronavirus Business Support Scheme will remain open until 30 April 2021. The scheme provides a grant of up to £3,500 for those businesses and self-employed persons who have been impacted by the restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

Applications for the Business Premises Support Scheme’s rates payment – an additional grant for businesses operating from commercial premises with ongoing business premises overheads – will remain open until 30 April 2021. Eligible applicants can receive a one-off grant payment equivalent to the total annual rates bill(s) for their commercial properties.

MERA (Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance) will be available until 25 April for those who have not returned to work. However, claimants must advise The Treasury that they have not returned to work in order to qualify for payments after 11 April. Anyone who has not yet done so should complete the secure online form immediately to avoid any breaks in payments.

No further payments of MERA will be made for any period after 25 April. Anyone who cannot return to their previous job, and has not secured alternative employment may be able to claim other social security benefits, most likely Jobseeker’s Allowance. The Jobseeker’s Allowance claim form can be downloaded from the Social Security website or a hard copy can be requested by telephoning +44 1624 685126.