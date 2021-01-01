National Sports Centre to reopen on Monday

People will be able to use the National Sports Centre again from Monday 19 April, with the exception of the swimming facilities.

The move comes after the Chief Minister confirmed on Thursday that the Island will exit its third coronavirus lockdown at 00:01 on Monday.

It means for the first time in six weeks customers will be able to take advantage of fitness classes and make use of the indoor and outdoor facilities.

The lifting of restrictions will also mean work to complete the water slides and leisure pool area can get underway.

In line with Public Health guidance the swimming facilities must remain closed to the public for this stage but will reopen as soon as possible with the area cordoned off.

It is hoped the flumes and leisure pool will be fully usable for the summer holidays as long as the Island remains free of COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I apologise for the temporary closure of the pool hall whilst we work with specialist contractors to complete these essential works. ‘I know many people and children have been looking forward to use the pool at the NSC and I ask for their patience whilst we look to finish this long-delayed project.’

For more information on booking facilities or joining as a member people can call reception on +44 1624 688588 or email nsc@gov.im. Sessions can also be booked online again from Monday.