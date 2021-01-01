Government counters set to reopen

Further to the Chief Minister’s announcement that the current circuit break lockdown will end on Monday 19 April, Government’s public counters will begin to reopen next week.
The Treasury’s public counters and reception areas will revert to their usual opening hours on Monday.
The Passports, Immigration, Nationality and EU Settlement counter will open from Tuesday 20 April.
The opening hours are as follows:
|Social Security
|Days
|Times
|Markwell House
|Monday to Friday
|9am – 1pm
|Ramsey Town Hall
|Tuesdays
|9.15am to 1pm and 1.45pm to 4.30pm
|Customs and Excise
|Days
|Times
|Customs House
|Monday to Friday
|10am to 4pm
|Income Tax
|Days
|Times
|2nd floor Central Government Offices
|Monday to Friday
|9am to 2pm
|Rates
|Days
|Times
|2nd floor Central Government Offices
|Monday to Friday
|9am to 2pm
|Passports, Immigration Nationality and EU Settlement
|Days
|Times
|Ground floor Central Government Offices
|Monday to Thursday
|9:30am to 4:30pm
|Fridays
|9:30am to 4pm