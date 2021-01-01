Covid-19 Coronavirus

Government counters set to reopen

Further to the Chief Minister’s announcement that the current circuit break lockdown will end on Monday 19 April, Government’s public counters will begin to reopen next week.

The Treasury’s public counters and reception areas will revert to their usual opening hours on Monday.

The Passports, Immigration, Nationality and EU Settlement counter will open from Tuesday 20 April.

The opening hours are as follows:

Social SecurityDaysTimes
Markwell House Monday to Friday 9am – 1pm
Ramsey Town Hall Tuesdays       9.15am to 1pm and 1.45pm to 4.30pm
Customs and Excise Days Times
Customs House     Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm
Income Tax Days Times
2nd floor Central Government Offices Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm
Rates Days Times
2nd floor Central Government Offices Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm
Passports, Immigration Nationality and EU Settlement Days Times
Ground floor Central Government Offices Monday to Thursday 9:30am to 4:30pm
Fridays 9:30am to 4pm

