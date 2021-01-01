Ardwhallan statement

The Isle of Man Government is taking the opportunity to review all services provided to schools at Ardwhallan following the recent resignation of a member of staff.

The situation means the charity owned centre is temporarily unable to offer normal outdoor sessions, however, the delivery of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme will continue to be managed and developed further in the future.

Ardwhallan will remain temporarily shut while the review takes place and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Generations of children and young people have visited the centre in West Baldwin to connect with the great outdoors and take part in activities such as kayaking and rock climbing.