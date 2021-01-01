Three historic buildings protected for future generations

Three buildings including a former beachside café and a pub have been added to the Isle of Man’s Protected Buildings Register.

The Cosy Nook in Port Erin, Trafalgar House in Douglas and the Mitre in Kirk Michael were all added on Friday 9 April, after investigations concluded they had the special architectural or historic interest required.

It means the buildings are now protected from demolition, or any alteration or extension that affects their character without first receiving registered building consent.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘Our built environment plays an important role in our cultural and national identity, and we are delighted to register these buildings and preserve them for future generations. ‘Following consultation and investigation we believe they are all of special architectural or historical interest and add character to the Island’s unique landscape.’

The three buildings had been issued with Proposal to Register Notices (PRN) in February before a three week consultation was used to gather further information.

The Manx stone cottages known as the Cosy Nook had been run as a café before it closed in 2019, while Trafalgar House, which is currently on the market, was converted from a pub into a residential property in 2010.

The Mitre is a working pub and parts of the building are believed to be have been built in the 16th century, making them around 500-years-old.

Currently around 250 buildings, ranging from thatched cottages to churches, are on the register.