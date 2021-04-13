No new cases of COVID-19 detected – 13 April 2021

No new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man in the past 24 hours.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 21. No one who has the virus is in hospital.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK, said:

'It is great to see another day of no cases. Each day without cases – especially cases that we cannot explain – brings us a day closer to exiting this lockdown. 'All being well, 19 April will be the twenty-first day with no unexplained cases. This would give us a high level of certainty that COVID is no longer circulating in the community. 'Unless there are events that give us significant cause for concern before then, our intention remains that we will lift all legal restrictions from 19 April. 'Even after lockdown we will all need to be more vigilant. Government will continue to explain the risks and share with the public ways to reduce them. As we step out of people’s lives, we will need everyone to continue to make the right decisions for themselves and our wider community. 'Businesses should begin preparations for potentially reopening from Monday and may choose to have measures in place for a little while longer. That would be a matter for them. I hope they will also develop plans in the event of future outbreaks. If they need help with any of this, Government stands ready to support them.'

The dashboard displaying the latest COVID-19 statistics has been updated as of 4pm and can be found on the COVID-19 latest updates page.