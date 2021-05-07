Food and drink producers sought for summer events

Local food and drink producers are being invited to showcase their goods at three major events in the Isle of Man this year.

Exhibitors will be able to exhibit their wares to the thousands of people expected to visit the Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival and the Government’s Manx Produce Marquee at the Southern and Royal Manx agricultural shows. The dates and venues are:

The Southern Agricultural Show - 31 July and 1 August at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla

The Royal Manx Agricultural Show - 13 and 14 August at Knockaloe, Patrick

Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival - 18 and 19 September at the Villa Marina Gardens

Local producers can apply for one or more by downloading application forms from www.gov.im/manxfood (shows) and www.gov.im/food (festival), calling +44 1624 687520 or by emailing lucy.verdon@gov.im.

The deadline for applications is 7 May 2021.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The events are a great opportunity for businesses to raise their profiles, reach new audiences, and showcase the Island’s fantastic local food and drink. Last year alone the Food and Drink Festival attracted 16,000 people and generated an estimated £432,000 for our economy.’

The safety of visitors and those exhibiting will be paramount at this year’s events and organisers will put appropriate measures in place if necessary.