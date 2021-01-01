Warning issued after sharp rise in detained parcels

People are being warned to follow the rules when importing goods from outside the UK after a sharp rise in the number of parcels being detained.

From 01 January 2021, when the UK completed its transition and exited the European Union, goods brought or sent to the Island from outside of the UK are subject to new import prohibitions, restrictions and licensing.

So far this year 50 packages have been seized by Customs and Excise compared to just 12 in the previous year. While some of these items had previously been permitted from Europe, people are being reminded to check import restrictions before making purchases.

The majority of the detained packages contained products of animal origin (such as sausages and dried vacuum packed meats), plant materials (such as garden flowers, seed potatoes and cannabis seeds) or veterinary medicines which should only be purchased on Island or from UK suppliers.

The Isle of Man maintains import controls on plants (including seeds and cuttings, with relevant plant passport or phytosanitary certificates), and animals (including fish, shellfish, animal derived products and food stuffs) as well as explosives, firearms, medicines and tobacco.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘We’re asking people to carefully check the guidance or origin of products before making internet purchases. This also goes for people sending gifts. ‘These controlled items shouldn’t be sent through the post or brought back in luggage as they may be detained and subsequently destroyed. These protections are in place to ensure the product standards of safety and quality control meet necessary requirements, and that any organic matter arriving on the Island will not bring pests or diseases.’

If you are sent items that are detained the Isle of Man Government could seek to recover the costs of their disposal. Information about what is classed as a controlled item or what goods are not permitted for import can be found on the Customs and Excise Website.